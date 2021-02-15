Cancer Screening Event to be Held in Johnson City

From Lourdes Memorial Hospital:

In honor of Black History Month, Lourdes Hospital, in partnership with the Broome County Urban League and the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program, will be holding a cancer screening event on Monday, February 22 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Visions Federal Credit Union, 100 Pavilion Road, Johnson City (by the JC Walmart). Breast, cervical, colon, and lung cancer screening services and education will be offered. The event is open to the public and services are for insured and uninsured patients. And know that we have safety precautions in place to keep you safe.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 607-321-0015 to schedule a screening appointment or visit http://bit.ly/LourdesCancerScreening for more information.

The Southern Tier Cancer Services Program may be able to help those with no insurance or health care provider. This program can help eligible, uninsured New York State residents get free cervical, breast, and colon cancer screening. Call (607) 778-3900 to find out if you qualify for free cancer screenings.

Lourdes Financial Assistance is a program to help manage the cost of healthcare. Call 607-798-5522 for more information or to speak with a financial counselor.