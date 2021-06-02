Camp JCC Hiring for Summer 2021

From the Jewish Community Center:

“So fun.” That’s what campers and counselors have been saying for decades about the JCC summer day camp. Designed for campers age 5 through teens, Camp JCC offers a variety of activities, field trips and overnights, depending on the age group. Every day is new and exciting.

Camp JCC is looking for enthusiastic Camp Counselors. More than half the Counselors return to Camp JCC one or more summers. They may be teachers, past campers, college students or have other backgrounds and experience with children. This year camp is scheduled from July 6 through August 13, with Counselor training the prior week.

Want to build your resume and develop new skills while making friends, enjoying the outdoors and being a role model for the next generation? Camp JCC is the place to do that!

Want more information? Call Nora at 607-724-2417 x 421 or ask for an application at the JCC office.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation. Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.