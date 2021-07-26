Calling all Makers – Upstate Zine Swap

Tigoa County, NY- Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is calling all makers – near and far – to participate in Upstate Zine Swap and launch of its Zine Library in October 2021.

For those who are not familiar, a zine “is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via photocopier”.

We are looking for makers to send:

Media: Any paper/printed media is acceptable (for example, screen-printed cover with photocopied interior pages, etc.)

Paper Size: No larger than 8 1/2″ x 11″

Edition Size: 20. Please sign and number the zines individually 1/20 through 20/20

Distribution: One set of 20 zines to each participant. One copy of each zine will be donated to Tioga Arts Council.

Fees: $20 (USD) per participant to defray the cost of postage. Please include in your package of zines; packages with the $20 (USD) fee will not be included or returned to the artist.

Mail to: All zines must be mailed to REAL TIOGA, PO Box 14, Owego, NY 13827 and received by September 15, 2021.

All zines submitted for this event will be featured in TAC’s new space beginning in October 2021.

If you have questions, email realtioga@gmail.com. Thank you!