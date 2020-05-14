Calling All Makers: Alone Together – Upstate Zine Swap

From Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is calling all makers – near and far – to participate in “Alone Together – Upstate Zine Swap”.

For those who are not familiar, a zine “is a small-circulation self-published work of original or appropriated texts and images, usually reproduced via photocopier”. We are looking for makers to send in paper or printed media, no larger than 8.5 x 11, in an edition size of 20. All zines must be mailed to REAL TIOGA, PO Box 14, Owego, NY 13827 and received by July 1, 2020. All zines submitted for this event will be featured in TAC’s virtual exhibition beginning July 3, 2020.

If you have questions, email realtioga@gmail.com. Thank you!