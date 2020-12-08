Calling All Aspiring Farmers & Existing Farmers Looking to Make a Change: Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County for a winter “Aspiring Farmer Academy”

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Do you have dreams of starting, or owning, a farm, in Broome County, but don’t know the first place to start? Cooperative Extension of Broome County wants to be your first point of contact for all aspiring farmers and those looking to make a change. Broome County is home to many market opportunities, as well as communities who support local and small businesses. Our Regional Navigator Program (in partnership with the Farmland for a New Generation initiative) combines education and technical assistance for new farmers with connections to available land in the region. Check out our resource page located here to find more information and recordings from our fall webinar series entitled “Accessing Farmland”, and then consider joining us for our inaugural “Aspiring Farmer Academy“.

This six-week remote training is targeted at prospective or exploring farmers, startup farms, and re-strategizing farmers. The series will take place Wednesday evenings, January 20th-February 24th, and will cover a variety of topics:

Whole Farm Planning

Marketing

Business Management

Land Acquisition & Tenure

Sustainable Farming Practices

Whether you are a farm dreamer, or one who has been in production for ten years and is looking to strategize for a profitable 2021, this series is for you. Trainers will utilize holistic farm management principles, combined with research and resources from the land-grant system, to aid new and existing farmers in making informed farm planning decisions to plan for a profitable and sustainable 2021.

The cost for this series is $50, which includes a padfolio to store all program materials generated during the class sessions. Each session will feature experts in their field combined with interactive opportunities to apply concepts to the current farm situation, or farm dream. Don’t go into your farm dream blind, or unprepared. Let Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County be your partner and support in growing the seed of your vision to fruition.

Registration is limited to provide the best learning experience for students. Payment is required at the time of registration. Click here to register: HTTPS://REG.CCE.CORNELL.EDU/ASPIRINGFARMERACADEMY_203 . Veterans can apply for a scholarship to attend. Please contact Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu for more information. Any questions on the series can be directed to Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu.