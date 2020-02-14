CAC Announces Spring Drawing Workshop

From The Chenango Arts Council:

Instructor Carl Houghton will teach a drawing class at Chenango Arts Council Mondays, March 9 through March 30 from 6-8 pm.

The 4 session workshop “Drawing with Carl Houghton” is open to all skill levels. Those looking to improve their drawing will learn shading, perspective and to “draw what they see” through fun and educational exercises. Mr. Houghton has previously taught drawing and watercolor classes at the Arts Council.

All necessary supplies are covered by the tuition, which is $65 for non-members and $60 for members. To register, call 607-336-ARTS or go to www.chenangoarts.org by March 2, 2020.

The Chenango Arts Council is located at 27 West Main Street, Norwich NY 13815. This workshop is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.