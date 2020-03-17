Brooms Over Broome to Offer Discounted Touch Point Disinfecting Service

Endicott, NY – With the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, people are scrambling to protect themselves, their homes and their businesses from potential contamination.

Locally owned and family-operated cleaning company, Brooms Over Broome, is offering a “Touch Point Disinfecting” service in conjunction with their customers’ regular basic or thorough cleaning package, which will cover cleaning AND disinfecting as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily, including: tables, doorknobs, light switches, counter tops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, sinks, faucets, mouse, remotes, light switches, and chairs.

The touch point disinfecting service will be offered to current weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly customers at only $5 per room in addition to their regular fee. Brooms Over Broome will be using the CDC-recommended bleach solution for touch point disinfection for all clients, both residential and commercial.

“We at Brooms Over Broome have spent the recent weeks learning about COVID-19 and how it is impacting our community and clients,” says Debbie Godbay, owner of Brooms Over Broome. “We are offering this service to our clients at a discounted rate in hopes to prevent contamination and ultimately keep our clients and communities safe and healthy.”

For more information, please see Brooms Over Broome’s specifications sheet regarding this service: https://mailchi.mp/952297f829fd/touch-point-disinfecting-service