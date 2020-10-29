Broome Tioga Talent Task Force Releases Progress Report

From The Agency:

BINGHAMTON, NY – This past month the Agency released the final progress report reflecting the efforts taken by the Broome Tioga Talent Task Force during the final year of their four-year strategic plan. The Talent Task Force was first brought together in 2017, then just known as the Broome Talent Task Force. Consisting of business leaders from key industries, local nonprofits, regional educators, and community partners in economic development, the Talent Task Force was asked to identify target industries, gaps in the workforce, and key assets to furthering regional workforce development efforts. Together, they developed the Broome County Workforce & Talent Attraction Strategic Action Plan for 2017-2020.

The strategic priorities of the plan were straightforward, to address urgent and immediate vacancies in critical industries, to address these shortages over the next 1-3 years, and to create a comprehensive career pathway program for grades K-12. In 2019, the Broome Talent Task Force expanded to include Tioga County in its efforts, becoming the Broome Tioga Talent Task Force.

“TEAM Tioga looks forward to our continued partnership with the Agency by way of the Broome-Tioga Talent Task Force. It is vitally important, now more than ever, to take a cohesive approach to identifying and addressing workforce challenges within our two communities, in order to explore opportunities for collaboration, resource sharing, and knowledge exchange,” states Brittany Woodburn, Deputy Director for Tioga County Economic Development and Planning.

Included in the progress report are key initiatives led by community partners such as The Agency, Broome-Tioga Workforce, Broome-Tioga BOCES, Team Tioga, SUNY Broome, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and more. Effective collaboration has led to great strides being made in regional workforce development. Programs included in the progress report, for example the Broome-Tioga Workforce & SUNY Broome’s Opportunity Impact Training Program (OITP) or the Tioga County Workforce Development Strategy, would not have come to fruition without truly seamless coordination across our business and workforce communities.

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that now more than ever, regional partnerships are critical to success. Collaboration between the diverse collection of business leaders, educators, non-profits that make up the Talent Task Force will help identify ongoing needs and concerns within the communities we aim to serve.” Stacey Duncan, Executive Director of The Agency and President & CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

Going forward, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of workforce development will be drastically different as social distancing measures, remote learning, and work-from-home models become the new norm. Despite this, the Talent Task Force remains committed to delivering quality workforce development programs to the Broome-Tioga area. Prior to the pandemic, our regional economic outlook was one of the most optimistic to date. We are only stronger together, and with a

data driven response, the Talent Task Force will help lead the way to a flourishing workforce across Broome and Tioga Counties.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on our community and will have an impact going forward. We remain committed to this broad community effort that we know is more important now than ever before. We are a strong community. When we come together to solve challenging issues we bring out the best in each other,” noted Broome Tioga Talent Task Force co-chairs, Peter Newman and Anthony Paniccia.

The Talent Task Force will revisit the question of target industries, skills gaps, and new barriers to workforce as data indicates that there has been a shift in hiring practices and employment numbers across different industries due to COVID-19. Additionally, the Broome Tioga Talent Task Force will now be housed under the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s 501(c)(3) organization, the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program (GBEOP), which serves as a key liaison between regional school districts, employers, and workforce development efforts.

Together, the partnerships that make up the Broome Tioga Talent Task Force will continue to promote a thriving and sustainable workforce. Through the development of new strategic priorities, continuation of existing critical regional programs, and the creation of responsive new initiatives, the workforce in Broome and Tioga Counties will only continue to grow. Download your copy of the progress report from www.theagency-ny.com/economic-development-resources.