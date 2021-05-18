Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition public meeting on Stormwater activities for 2020-2021

From the Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition:

Where does rainwater end up that flows down into storm drains lining our roads? How is this stormwater runoff connected to the quality of our drinking water? Educating the public on this important issue is one goal of the Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition’s (BTSC) Stormwater Program. Each year the BTSC reports on its progress in achieving these goals through our Annual Report.



On Thursday May 27th, the Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition invites the public to comment on the Annual Report and stormwater program activities and initiatives. The public meeting will take place via Zoom at 10am https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9721419816 Meeting ID: 972 141 9816

A digital copy of the report will be posted at www.BroomeTiogaStormwater.com. For more information on the Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition, contact the BTSC Chair, Beth Lucas (Broome County Planning) at 607-778-2114.



In most of the Greater Binghamton region, storm sewer infrastructure conveys untreated rainwater from our roads directly to the Susquehanna River. In other words, contaminated runoff could lead to contaminated drinking water. The BTSC’s Stormwater Annual Report illustrates progress made on reducing pollution and contamination in stormwater by conducting various activities categorized in 6 major areas: Public Education and Outreach, Public Involvement and Participation, Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination, Construction Site Stormwater Runoff Control, Post-Construction Site Runoff Management, and Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping for Municipal Operations.



The public is an important part of achieving the BTSC’s goals for protecting water quality through proper stormwater management. Residents can help protect water quality by cleaning up after pets, preventing oil leaks from vehicles, properly disposing of trash, and reporting illegal dumping, among other things.

For more information on how residents can help keep our waterways clean, please see www.waterfromrain.com. Information about the BTSC is available on our website, www.BroomeTiogaStormwater.com.