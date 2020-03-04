Broome-Tioga BOCES is hosting its annual open house

From Broome-Tioga BOCES’ Center for Career & Technical Excellence:

Broome-Tioga BOCES’ Center for Career & Technical Excellence is conducting its annual open house here on our main campus at 435 Glenwood Road.

The event typically attracts hundreds of prospective students and their families as they explore our many career and technical program offerings.

There will be dozens of classroom displays as well as raffles, various hands-on activities and even a chili cookoff between teams of students in our culinary arts programs. The bottom line, it’s fun, it’s informative, it’s free.