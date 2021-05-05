Broome County’s Family Violence Prevention Council Older American’s Month & Spring Event

From the Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council:

May is National Older American’s Month and the Elder Abuse Prevention committee has planned a special event for professionals serving seniors in Broome and surrounding counties. The virtual event is planned for May 20, 2021 from 9:00am- 10:30am.

Kicking off the morning will be Amie Reilly, Security /BSA Compliance Officer at Visions Federal Credit Union. Amie will be sharing current scams targeted the senior community- including stimulus scams, work from home scams, and vaccine scams.

Local attorney, Greg S. Catarella will be presenting new power of attorney laws going into effect on June 13, 2021. These laws will impact consumers, families, and service providers.

Emily Burns, the Director of Specialized Services at Department of Social Services, will discuss the Adult Protective Services unit and how it can be used to help older adults who are being victimized or at risk of victimization in the community.

Lisa Schuhle, Director of Office for Aging at Broome County, will discuss how service providers and community agencies can ensure their new Covid-19 policies and strategies are age friendly and inclusive to the senior community.

Broome County’s Family Violence Prevention Council is committed to addressing child abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse. One of its most active and dedicated committees is the Elder Abuse Prevention committee who is the host for this event for professionals. This committee is dedicated to identifying and reporting elder abuse as well as educating local professionals in current regulations impacting the local senior community.

Education is key to preventing elder abuse in Broome County. To register for this training, email Kristin at Kristin.Beylo@BroomeCounty.us or call at 607-778-2153