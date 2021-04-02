Broome County Youth Bureau Announces $190,000 in Youth Programming Grants

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, along with Director of Parks,

Recreation and Youth Services Liz Woidt and the Broome County Youth Bureau, announced

today $190,000 of dollars in grant funding to youth programs in our community.



The grant recipients were approved by the Broome County Legislature in its March session.

“We are again excited to support the many amazing youth programs in Broome County through

the Youth Bureau,” said County Executive Garnar. “After an extremely challenging year due to

the COVID-19 pandemic we are again looking forward to impacting the lives of youth in

Broome County in the many different areas of their lives.”



“The Broome County Youth Bureau is excited to receive these funds from the New York State

Office of Children and Family Services for 2021. Continuing to support our youth is now more

important than ever with the impact we have seen from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director

of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Liz Woidt. “The programs awarded provide exceptional

services, support and opportunities to empower youth of all ages in our community.”

This year, the Youth Bureau awarded $190,000 to programs throughout Broome County. The

grant recipients are:



• Summer Playground – City of Binghamton Parks: The program provides a structured

recreation program for children Pre-K-4th grade. The daily activity includes sports,

games, arts & crafts, swimming, activities and lunch. It provides a critical structured

environment for children who may otherwise have no supervision or access to food.



• Summer Zone – Binghamton University: designed to involve youth to address

engagement and summer learning loss. This program addresses the unstructured time of

at-risk youth during out of school summer months while encouraging student engagement

with the school to prepare for the upcoming academic year.



• Finch Hollow Nature Center – Cornell Cooperative Extension: offers programing

and opportunities for youth to develop skills, practical knowledge, and wisdom through

observing, doing, and reflecting on experiences throughout Broome County. Programs

include 4-H Spark Club, school programming, and low-cost public programming.



• Gateway/Connection Center – Catholic Charities of Broome County: School and

community-based counseling and case management canter that provides comprehensive

emotional health services for youth ages 8-21 years and their families.

• Wilderness Adventure Program – Children’s Home: an ongoing, year-round program.

WAP provides at-risk youth populations with healthy, safe after-school alternatives.

Providing families who live in poverty with access to affordable, nature-based activities

that support their overall health and wellbeing. WAP provides outdoor, hands-on learning

opportunities, in-service training, team building activities, and youth leadership

opportunities.



• Studio Youth Program – Fenton Free Library: provides a safe environment for youth

ages 10 to 14. The program offers classes to help youth express themselves and provide

services to give them an outlet that encourages communication and acceptance.



• Safe Harbour – Crime Victims Assistance Center: Offers direct support for youth with

a history of trauma, or RHY. The program offers comprehensive case management,

counseling, personal care items/ clothing, financial support, legal and medical advocacy

and community respite. The program also offers peer support and education groups



• Pathways Program – Johnson City Central School District: The Pathways Program is

a unique high school program that provides students of potential with a successful high

school experience that will lead the way to college or a career in a small, personalized

environment.



• Library Program, Playground Program and Waterman Conservation Education

Center – Town of Vestal: provides 4 free supervised sites for six weeks in the summer

including activities, games, special events, crafts, sports and reading. The library van

visits parks on a rotating basis and provides organized read aloud. Waterman

Conservation offers 4 programs during the year for ages five to twelve.



• Grow Binghamton – VINES: Provides a six-week program which revolves around

youth empowerment, civic engagement, and hands on learning about environmental

systems with the Binghamton Urban Farm being a living lab for learning. Youth

participate in every aspect of food production from seed starting to distributing produce

to Binghamton residents in need of access to fresh and affordable food.



• Teen Transitional Living Program – Catholic Charities of Broome County: Provides

a safe, structured, supportive housing program for runaway and homeless youth