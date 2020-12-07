Broome County Youth Bureau Again Seeking Applications for Funding of Youth Programs in 2021

From the Broome County Parks, Recreation, & Youth Services:
BINGHAMTON, NY –The Broome County Youth Bureau is pleased to again announce the
availability of New York State Office of Children & Family Services Youth Development
Program (YDP) Funds and New York State Office of Children and Family Services Runaway
and Homeless Shelter (RHYA) Funds for 2021.
These funds will be made available by Broome County to those serving the needs of youth in the
community. Grants in the past have ranged from $100 to $20,000.
The Broome County Youth Bureau Board of Directors has identified specific areas where they
see a need within our community. Those areas include organizations that service social
emotional/mental health concerns, neglect/abuse concerns, substance use and homelessness as
well as programming that is recreational and/or out of school and shows collaboration, agencies
working together.
For a list of required documents for the application visit the Youth Bureau website at
www.gobroomecounty.com/bcyb
To be considered these documents must be submitted by Thursday, December 31, 3:00 p.m. to
the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department located at:
60 Hawley Street
P.O. Box 1766
Binghamton, NY 13902
For any questions please contact the Broome County Youth Bureau at (607)778-2193 or
BCParks@broomecounty.us