Broome County Youth Bureau Again Seeking Applications for Funding of Youth Programs in 2021

From the Broome County Parks, Recreation, & Youth Services:

BINGHAMTON, NY –The Broome County Youth Bureau is pleased to again announce the

availability of New York State Office of Children & Family Services Youth Development

Program (YDP) Funds and New York State Office of Children and Family Services Runaway

and Homeless Shelter (RHYA) Funds for 2021.



These funds will be made available by Broome County to those serving the needs of youth in the

community. Grants in the past have ranged from $100 to $20,000.



The Broome County Youth Bureau Board of Directors has identified specific areas where they

see a need within our community. Those areas include organizations that service social

emotional/mental health concerns, neglect/abuse concerns, substance use and homelessness as

well as programming that is recreational and/or out of school and shows collaboration, agencies

working together.



For a list of required documents for the application visit the Youth Bureau website at

www.gobroomecounty.com/bcyb



To be considered these documents must be submitted by Thursday, December 31, 3:00 p.m. to

the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department located at:

60 Hawley Street

P.O. Box 1766

Binghamton, NY 13902



The deadline for applications is Thursday, December 31, 3:00 p.m.

For any questions please contact the Broome County Youth Bureau at (607)778-2193 or

BCParks@broomecounty.us