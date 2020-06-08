From the Department of Planning and Economic Development:
Broome County will hold a public hearing on June 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm via Zoom video
conference for the purpose of hearing public comments on Broome County’s COVID-19 Post Disaster Recovery Plan.
A post-disaster recovery plan identifies community-specific issues related to long-term postdisaster recovery and to develop strategies to address those issues. The Plan was developed in
accordance with Article 2-B of New York State Executive Law that outlines the requirements for
State and local disaster plans.
The hearing will provide an overview of the items identified as
priorities for long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic event. The hearing is being
conducted pursuant to Section 28-a of Article 2-B of NYS Executive Law.
The draft plan and information on how to join the meeting can be found at
http://gobroomecounty.com/planning/recovery