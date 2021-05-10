Broome County Urban League debut newest workforce initiative

From the Broome County Urban League Workforce Program:

The Broome County Urban League has partnered with the NYS Department of Labor to provide our newest workforce initiative. This platform will provide job training and apprenticeship opportunities that specifically identify job categories linked to the Southern Tier’s

strategies.

They include healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, customer service, retail, technology, plumbing, heating, and carpentry. Our trainings allow individuals to achieve the necessary skills to gain

and retain employment.



This program is also working with local attorneys to assist individuals that have past infractions to be sealed or expunged so they can become gainfully employed, support themselves and their families and contribute our community.