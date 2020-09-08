Broome County Transit Launches New Route

From the Broome County Public Transportation:

TOWN OF VESTAL, NY – Broome County Transit has announced a new route in the Town of

Vestal. Route 49, or the Vestal Express, is designed to serve the busy western end of the Vestal

Parkway.



Housing and retail developments have flourished in this area in recent years due to the growth of

Binghamton University, leading the area to become one of the busiest sectors in our community.

This new route will alleviate the congestion caused by this growth.



The new route adds service to the Parkway Plaza, the Town Square Mall, Binghamton

University, and apartment complexes on University Plaza, Plaza Drive, and Burris Road.

This added service will increase support to the local economy while effectively dealing the

challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.



For all information on B.C. Transit routes head to

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/transit/routes