Broome County Transit Buses to Make Stops at Certain Designated BOCES Student Meal Pick-Up Sites

From the office of Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive:

Buses Will Stop at Locations on Already Existing B.C. Transit Routes

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Monday evening that starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 several B.C. Transit buses will be making stops on their routes at certain Broome-Tioga BOCES’ school meal distribution sites. This effort by Broome County officials was made to assist families with school-age children to be able to get to the distribution sites to pick-up meals for their kids.

The additional Transit stops to accommodate this effort will fall along already scheduled routes. Six total routes will be adding stops.



On Sunday Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by Allen Buyck, District Superintendent and CEO of Broome Tioga BOCES and Mark Bordeau, Senior Food Service Director for Broome Tioga BOCES, to provide details on meal distribution for students during the school closure declared Saturday as part of the County’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).



All students can receive two meals everyday throughout the week while schools are closed. Every child 18 and under is eligible to receive meals at whichever pick-up location is closest to them. In an effort to encourage social distancing, meals are grab-and-go only. There are 39 total pick-up sites.

For the full schedule of drop off sites click http://gobroomecounty.com/hd/release/covid_school_meals .