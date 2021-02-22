Broome County to Allow Spectators at Higher Risk Sporting Events

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – On Monday, February 22nd, 2021 Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced spectators will now be allowed at higher risk sporting events within the County.



On Friday, January 22, 2021 New York State announced effective February 1, 2021, higher risk

sports could begin with permission of local health authorities. Broome County issued guidance

allowing the higher risk sports to resume with no spectators.



Now spectators will be allowed with the below restrictions:

• School districts or recreational leagues must have included in their plans how to

comply with venue guidance (if applicable), capacity limits, and NYS gathering

guidance.

• If the school district and venue size permits, no more than two spectators per

home student-athlete may be permitted.

• Plan must include a social distancing enforcement plan for spectators.

Individual school districts can choose whether or not they will allow spectators at their district

events.

The complete guidance document for the restart of higher risk sports is available at this link:

https://gobroomecounty.com/countyexec/covid19schoolresources