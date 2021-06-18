Broome County Regional Market Celebrates it’s 5th birthday

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE Broome) is excited to announce the month-long celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Saturdays throughout June. The Farmers Market first opened its doors June 25, 2016, as a partnership between CCE Broome and Broome County Government. During that time the market has grown its vendor base from 25 to now more than 40 local small businesses, supported by a Commercial Kitchen Manager, Events Coordinator and Market Manager. This vibrant community space is open weekly, throughout the year, providing access to locally grown and produced farm-fresh items.

The market, along with CCE Broome, has a mission to support food access, food security and NYS farms. It operates multiple nutrition incentive programs, including SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), FreshConnect (a 40% incentive applied towards every $5 SNAP purchase), the Fruit & Veggie Rx Prescription Program that provides $120 in benefits per individual for fresh fruits and vegetables as prescribed by a dietician) and new this July–DoubleUp Bucks–that provides up to $20 per SNAP transaction to individuals to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables. In 2020 alone, Fruit & Veggie Rx had over $10,500 redeemed in purchases of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Reduction of food waste is also an area of interest for the market. Each week, the Farmers Market partners with Binghamton Food Rescue (BFR) to reduce potential food waste by connecting the Market’s vendors with a way to donate their excess produce. After collection and weighing the donated produce, BFR then distributes it at various locations where food insecurity is high. Over the past few years, vendors have donated over 25,000 lbs. of farm-fresh produce to those most in need through BFR.

On June 5, the Farmers Market began its month-long anniversary celebration by recognizing June as Dairy Month and coronation of the Broome County Dairy Princess. On June 12, the Market celebration included locally-produced ice cream and planting with the Master Gardeners. On June 19, the Market will feature CCE Broome’s composting and recycling programs and offer an opportunity for the public to donate their excess garden produce to the Binghamton Food Rescue for redistribution. The celebration will be capped off by live music with Alpha Brass Band on June 26.

A press conference will be held Friday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Farmers Market. Partners will highlight how the Farmers Market has impacted the success of their businesses and impacted the vitality of Broome County’s economy. All media are welcomed to attend.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market operates Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, on CCE Broome’s campus. For more information: visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BroomeCountyRegionalFarmersMarket/ or contact Josh Miner, Market Manager, jcm488@cornell.edu.