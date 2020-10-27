Broome County Regional Farmers Market to host 1st Virtual Bridal Show

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market is announcing their 1st Virtual Bridal Show. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market Bridal Show has been a staple in the community for the past 4 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the market has taken things virtual this year.

Brides-to-be can browse a directory of local vendors from the comfort of their own home. The website is organized by category to make planning your special day easy and effortless.

It is free to register. Please visit: http://www.broomecountymarketbridalshow.com. For more information, contact Molly McManus at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County: mlm452@cornell.edu or (607) 584-5025.