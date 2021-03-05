Broome County Regional Farmers Market Presents: Springtime Artisan Market

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

On Sunday, March 21st, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market will present our first annual Springtime Artisan Market from 10 am til 2 pm. Homegrown, our Farm & Artisan Market will bring together local makers and producers, purveyors of craft food products and beverages, and unique local artisans. All vendors participating are small businesses that are local to the Greater Binghamton area.

Admission is free. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market is located at 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905.