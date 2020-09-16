Broome County Recognizes Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Day

From the Broome County Departments of Mental Health and Social Services:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County
Department of Social Services Commissioner Nancy Williams are recognizing child welfare
workers as part of Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.
Child welfare workers provide essential services in Broome County and have continued to do so
during these unprecedented times and despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Child welfare workers are everyday heroes,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.
“Their commitment and dedication do not go unnoticed and I am proud to proclaim September
15, 2020 as Child Welfare Worker Recognition Day.”
“Broome County child welfare workers are vital to the health and well-being of our community’s
most vulnerable members,” said Commissioner Williams. “Child welfare workers provide
services and supports to keep children, youth and families safe, stable and healthy. We are proud
of all of their efforts!”
Many thanks to Broome County Social Services Child Welfare Workers for their continued
service to Broome County and its citizens.