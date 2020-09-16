Broome County Recognizes Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Day

From the Broome County Departments of Mental Health and Social Services:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Broome County

Department of Social Services Commissioner Nancy Williams are recognizing child welfare

workers as part of Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.



Child welfare workers provide essential services in Broome County and have continued to do so

during these unprecedented times and despite the challenges of COVID-19.



“Child welfare workers are everyday heroes,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

“Their commitment and dedication do not go unnoticed and I am proud to proclaim September

15, 2020 as Child Welfare Worker Recognition Day.”



“Broome County child welfare workers are vital to the health and well-being of our community’s

most vulnerable members,” said Commissioner Williams. “Child welfare workers provide

services and supports to keep children, youth and families safe, stable and healthy. We are proud

of all of their efforts!”



Many thanks to Broome County Social Services Child Welfare Workers for their continued

service to Broome County and its citizens.