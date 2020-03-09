Broome County Public Library yoga classes

The Broome County Public Library

The Broome County Public Library offers yoga classes every Tuesday 5:30-6:30.

This basic introduction to yoga, taught by Rick Gridley, will help you stretch, tone, strengthen and cleanse. 

This class is for ages 12 and up and all abilities, shapes and sizes are welcome.

Please wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring your own yoga mat or large towel.

All participants must sign a liability waiver release form.

For more information, call the Library’s Information Services Department at 607-778-6451.

