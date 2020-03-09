Broome County Public Library to hold coloring group

From: The Broome County Public Library:

Coloring can be helpful in reducing stress and anxiety and encouraging mindfulness.

This group is open to anyone who enjoys coloring for relaxation or creative expression.

You can bring your own coloring book and colored pencils, but the library will provide coloring pages and pencils and crayons for the meeting.

The group will meet every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 in the Creation Station at the Broome County Public Library (185 Court St, Binghamton).

For more information, please call the Library’s Information Services Department at 607-778-6451.