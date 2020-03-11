Broome County Public Library partners with the census bureau to offer help with the 2020 census

From the Broome County Public Library:
The 2020 Census is here. As households throughout Broome County begin to get the invitation to fill out the Census, many residents will have questions.
To this end, a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Broome County Public Library (185 Court St, Binghamton) on March 24, 5:00-7:00, to answer any questions and offer help in filling out the 2020 Census. For more information, stop by the Library’s Information Services Desk or call 607-778-6451.