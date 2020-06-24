Broome County Public Library Announces Reopening Date

From The Broome County Public Library:

The Broome County Public Library is happy to announce that we will reopen on an appointment only basis beginning Wednesday, July 1. Appointments will be available from both an online booking page and by calling the Reference Desk at 607-778-6451. We will begin taking appointments for July 1 on Monday, June 29th. Once we reopen, Library hours will be 9:00-6:30, Monday-Thursday, and 9:00-5:00 on Friday. Face masks will be required.

Beginning July 1, the following sessions will be available (we ask that you limit it to one appointment per day):

General Browsing (includes use of copier and fax): 30-minutes per session

Children’s Room (toys & AWE computers will not be available): 30-minutes per session

Public Computers: 90-minutes per session

Wireless Use: 90-minutes per session

Local History Center and Microfilm (call 607-778-3572 to schedule): 90-minutes per session

Once the Library reopens, we will continue to offer Curbside Pickup. Holds can still be placed through the Library Catalog or by calling 607-778-6454. When your items become available, a staff member will contact you to schedule a pickup.

We have enjoyed seeing all the familiar faces at Curbside Pickup, and we are excited to be taking another step forward. We also thank you for your patience, and for your support.

The Broome County Public Library is located at 185 Court Street in Binghamton. For more information on our reopening plans, please call 607-778-6451 or 607-778-6454.