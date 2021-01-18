Broome County Police Review Taskforce Additional Opportunity for Comments & Recommendations

From the Office of the Broome County Executive:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – On January 13th the Broome County Police Review Taskforce

hosted a public zoom listening session for residents of Broome County to participate in and share

their thoughts regarding the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriffs and Detectives.

The taskforce is offering an additional way for members of the community to share their

thoughts online. If you are interested in providing feedback you can fill out a form at this link:

https://www.gobroomecounty.com/countyexec/policereviewtaskforce/commentform

Residents have one week to fill out the form if interested. Feedback will then be shared with

members of the taskforce.



For more information on the taskforce click https://gobroomecounty.com/countyexec/policereviewtaskforce