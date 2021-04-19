Broome County Parks Triathlon Returns for 15th Year

From the Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, & Youth Services:
TOWN OF TRIANGLE, NY – The 2021 Broome County Parks Triathlon will take place on
Saturday, June 26 th, 2021 in Dorchester Park, in the Town of Triangle, near the Village of
Whitney Point.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place for the event. The event has three different race
distances. The Triathlon starts at 9 a.m. Registration cost is $60 for the Triathlon. Due to USAT
Safe Return to Multisport Events recommendations and the number of volunteers and spectators
a youth triathlon draws, the youth triathlon will not take place in 2021.
All participants must be members of USA Triathlon. Participants can sign up for a one-day
membership. Participants may also register for a relay. Registration is currently opened to 130
participants and we hope to open more slots in the coming weeks.
To register visit RunSignUp.com by June 19th:
https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/WhitneyPoint/BroomeCountyParksTriathlon.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Broome County Parks Handicap Children’s
Playground Fund, to build accessible playgrounds in parks.
Distances:
Triathlon: 1/2-mile swim, 12-mile bike, 3.1-mile run
Aqua Bike: 1/2-mile swim, 12-mile bike
Duathlon: 1.5-mile run, 12-mile bike, 3.1-mile run