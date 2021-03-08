Broome County Overdose Alert

From the Broome County Health Department:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County has received reports of increased overdoses during

the past 24 hours. The Broome Opioid Awareness Council (BOAC) wants to encourage those

with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone, have a

Narcan kit available and if you are on the site of an overdose call 911.



Virtual Narcan trainings are being offered throughout the county. The Addiction Center of

Broome County (ACBC), Helio Health, Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP),Truth Pharm and

United Health Services (UHS) are all offering virtual trainings in a way that protects a community member who would like to be trained and the staff from these organizations.

You can simply call, text, reach out on Facebook or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member who will ask you a few questions and train you on the spot. It will then be decided the best way to get you a Narcan kit. It’s especially important now more than ever to check on those with a substance use disorder and make sure both the family and the person who uses drugs to have a lifesaving Narcan kit.



Narcan is the drug used to reverse an overdose of opioids including heroin and prescription pain

pills like morphine, codeine, methadone and Vicodin. Participants will learn about overdose

prevention and how to correctly administer Narcan.



Community members can also visit their local pharmacy and use the Naloxone Co-payment

Assistance Program (N-CAP), no prior prescription from a medical provider is needed. Call your

pharmacy ahead to ensure availability.



Additionally, support groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA),

counseling and services provided by local agencies are being offered virtually. Residents are also

encouraged to call 211 24 hours a day with questions or looking for more information or help.

For more information and where to find phone numbers visit :

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/boac.