Broome County – Old Rt 17 & Chestnut St over Hotchkiss Cree

From The Broome County Department of Public Works:

The Broome County Department of Public Works is currently in the design phase of this federally funded project. The project consists of replacing Old Route 17 bridge and Chestnut Street culvert over Hotchkiss Creek as well as minor approach roadway improvements.

For more information, or to submit questions or comments please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067486132374 or search on Facebook for “Replacement of Old Rt 17 Bridge & Chestnut St Culvert over Hotchkiss Crk”

Construction is currently scheduled for 2022.