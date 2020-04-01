Broome County Officials Remind Residents to Complete 2020 Census: Online and Phone Options Allow You to Complete Census While Staying Home

From the office of Jason Garnar, County Executive:

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Census Day the Broome County Complete Count Committee wants to remind you to make sure you get counted! COVID-19 has impacted all our daily lives, but results from the Census impact resources Broome County can receive in the future and there are ways to complete the Census while staying safe and staying home.



In mid-March, homes across the country began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail, all without having to meet a census taker.



April 1, 2020 is Census Day, a key reference date for the 2020 Census. This day is used to determine who is counted and where in the 2020 Census. When you respond you will tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020 and include everyone who lives in your home. You can respond after this date.



The current response rates across the country and regionally are as follows:

• US 34.7%

• NY 29.6%

• Broome County 36.1%

• Tioga County 38.2%

• Chenango County 29.2%

• Delaware County 17.1%

• Cortland County 34.1%

• Tompkins County 33.6%



For a map of all response rates visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.

Again, the Census is extremely important for distribution of State and Federal aid and affects representation. All answers are private.



We understand COVID-19 concerns and want to make sure you know you can respond online at https://2020census.gov/ or by toll free phone here: 844-330-2020. For more information about the 2020 Census click here.