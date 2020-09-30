From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Each fall, the Broome County Office for Aging holds a Public Hearing to allow older adults,

caregivers and interested community members an opportunity to comment on our Draft Plan for

Services, which includes proposed services for the coming year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s

hearing will be conducted a bit differently. Instead of meeting in person to discuss projected

services and older adults’ needs, we are asking for your input and suggestions by mail, email, or

phone.



Please share your ideas with us. The Draft Plan will be posted online by Friday, October 9 at

the following link: http://gobroomecounty.com/senior/publications . If you wish to receive a

paper copy of the 2021 Draft Plan for Services, please call Office for Aging at (607) 778-

2411.



Once you have read the Draft Plan, you can share your questions and comments with us in one of

the following ways:

• call (607) 778-3806 and leave a message

• mail your questions and comments to the Broome County Office for Aging, Attn: Public

Hearing, PO Box 1766, Binghamton NY 13902.

• send an email to ofa@broomecounty.us. Add email subject of: Public Hearing

• send us a message on our Facebook page – Broome County Office for Aging, subject:

Public Hearing.



Questions and comments on the 2021 Draft Plan for Services will be accepted until the end of

the day on Monday, October 26th, 2020. All questions or comments will be accepted and

recorded to support the planning process for 2021.



What: Broome County Office for Aging: Public Hearing Testimony Requested

When: Until Monday, October 26 by mail, email or phone.

Who: Open to the public