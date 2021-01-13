Broome County Mobile COVID-19 Rapid Test Site Operating by Appointment ONLY

From the Office of the Broome County Executive:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Due to a shortage in testing supplies, moving forward the Broome
County COVID-19 Rapid Test Site, located this week at Recreation Park in Binghamton, will
operate by appointment only.

This testing location is for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Only those with
appointments scheduled should head to the site for testing. Previously a limited number of
walk ins had been accepted. If you do not have an appointment you will be turned away.
Appointments can be made through the Broome County website:
https://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus. County Executive Jason Garnar will provide an
update on the location for next week at his weekly COVID-19 briefing tomorrow, Wednesday,
January 13th.


We want to remind resident that there are a number of other locations for testing in Broome
County including the NYS run site at Binghamton University and testing done by local
healthcare providers and pharmacies.

