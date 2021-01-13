Broome County Mobile COVID-19 Rapid Test Site Operating by Appointment ONLY

From the Office of the Broome County Executive:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Due to a shortage in testing supplies, moving forward the Broome

County COVID-19 Rapid Test Site, located this week at Recreation Park in Binghamton, will

operate by appointment only.



This testing location is for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Only those with

appointments scheduled should head to the site for testing. Previously a limited number of

walk ins had been accepted. If you do not have an appointment you will be turned away.

Appointments can be made through the Broome County website:

https://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus. County Executive Jason Garnar will provide an

update on the location for next week at his weekly COVID-19 briefing tomorrow, Wednesday,

January 13th.



We want to remind resident that there are a number of other locations for testing in Broome

County including the NYS run site at Binghamton University and testing done by local

healthcare providers and pharmacies.