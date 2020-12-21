Broome County Mobile COVID-19 Rapid Test Site Closed 12/18 and Reopen 12/21

From the Broome County Office of Emergency Services:

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The mobile Broome County COVID-19 Rapid Test Site, stationed at the

former Davis College Campus, will be closed, Friday, December 18, 2020. Since the site has

been unable to open the past couple days, there will be a location change for next week.

Instead of heading to the West Windsor Fire Company next week it will remain at the former

Davis College Campus in Johnson City, where it is currently located.



The site will reopen for regular hours on Monday, 12/21. A reminder that the site will only be

operational next week on Monday and Tuesday due to the holiday.

Those who had an appointment scheduled for the days closed this week should plan to

reschedule online for next week. For the link to register for an appointment at the site head to:

https://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus