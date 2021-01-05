Broome County Legislature Unanimously re-elects Daniel Reynolds as Chairman of the Legislature for 2021-2022 term

From the Office of the Broome County Legislature:

5th District Legislator Daniel J. Reynolds was unanimously re-elected Chairman by the Broome

County Legislature at its Organizational Session on Monday, January 4th via Zoom

videoconferencing. The Organizational Session begins the 2021-2022 Legislative Term.

Reynolds, who represents part of the Town of Vestal, was first elected Chairman in December

2015 and was unanimously re-elected Chairman for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 Legislature

terms.



“I am honored to be re-elected by my colleagues to serve as Chairman of the Legislature,” said

Legislature Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds. “Under our leadership, we’ve cut taxes and increased

transparency and accessibility for the public while keeping County finances in check. As we move

forward in 2021, we will ensure all county spending is justified and that we’re looking out for the

taxpayers as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



“During his time as Chairman, Dan’s always been open and accessible,” said Legislature Majority

Leader Cindy O’Brien. “He’s worked with all Legislators and the County Administration to make

sure that our local businesses, healthcare organizations, schools, and frontline workers have had

the help they need during these challenging times. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with

Dan in the coming term to protect the interests of the residents of Broome County.”



Reynolds was first elected to the Broome County Legislature in 2010 and is a lifelong resident of

the Town of Vestal. He has previously served as Majority Leader and Finance Committee Chair.

A graduate of Vestal High School and Binghamton University’s Master of Public Administration

program, Dan is also the Director of Operations at a local insurance and financial services firm.