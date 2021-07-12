Broome County Legislature to return to in-person meetings

From the Office of the Broome County Legislature:

With the expiration of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 State of Emergency and Executive Order related to the Open Meetings Law, the Broome County Legislature will return to in-person meetings for monthly committee meetings, regular session, and public hearings effective immediately.

Committee meetings will be held in the Legislative Office and the monthly legislative session will be held in the Legislative Chamber. These are located on the 6th floor of the Broome County Office Building, 60 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13902 and are open to the public.

While the meetings will take place in-person, the public will be able to observe the meetings via Zoom using this link:

Broome County Legislature July Committee Meetings

https://broome.zoom.us/j/96062830607

Meeting ID: 960 6283 0607

Dial In: (646) 558-8656

For more information related to resolutions, agendas, and meetings, log on to GoBroomeCounty.Com/Legis.