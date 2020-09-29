Broome County Legislature to begin 2021 Broome County budget review process

From the Office of the Broome County Legislature:

The Finance Committee will begin its review of the County Executive’s Recommended 2021 Broome County Budget this week. The Committee will be meeting with each County department to go over their proposed budgets starting on Thursday, October 1st at 4:30 PM and concluding on Thursday, October 22nd. The full schedule is attached to this news release.

All budget review meetings will be held via Zoom videoconferencing. The Zoom access information will be posted to the schedule every Monday throughout the budget review process and can be found on the agenda above that week’s meeting schedule. The agenda can be found online at https://gobroomecounty.com/legis/budget.

These meetings are open to the public to observe. Public comment can be expressed at the Legislature’s Public Hearing on the County Executive’s Recommended Budget, which will be held via Zoom on October 14th. Public comment can also be submitted in writing via email to LegClerk@BroomeCounty.US or by mail to the Clerk of the Legislature, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902.

Any questions can be directed to the Clerk of the Legislature at (607) 778-2131 or by email at LegClerk@broomeCounty.US.