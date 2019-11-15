Broome County Leaders Endorse Cornwell for Congress

From: Steve Cornwell for Congress

BROOME COUNTY – November 15 – Two former chairs of the Broome County Legislature, Jerry Marinich and Art Shafer, have endorsed Steve Cornwell for Congress, joining a third former chair, Dan Schofield, who endorsed earlier this year.

Marinich, who worked for the Binghamton Fire Department for three decades, served in the county Legislature for more than a decade.

“Steve Cornwell is the fighter we need in Congress,” Marinich said. “As District Attorney, Steve has been tough on crime, has cut opioid overdoses and has fought for New York families. Congress is lacking that toughness right now–Steve is the right person for the job.”

Shafer served in the Legislature for two and a half decades and briefly served as president of the New York State Association of Counties.

“I am proud of Steve Cornwell and his excellent record as District Attorney,” Shafer said. “He represented the people of Broome County with the highest ethical standards and will aggressively represent us in Congress.”

With their endorsements, Marinich and Shafer join another former chair of the Legislature, Dan Schofield, who earlier this year said: “Steve is a fighter, with real results and the proven skills to get the job done.”

Cornwell responded: “Broome County is a wonderful place to raise a family, largely because of the leadership provided by these three men. I appreciate their faith in me and I will aggressively fight for New York families, while protecting our Second Amendment rights and securing our borders.”