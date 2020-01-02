Broome County Land Trust throws party to celebrate launch

|From the Office of Southern Tier Solar Works:
The Broome County Land Trust is hosting a launch party/ justice Q&A at 85 Walnut St. on January 28th at 6pm.
The Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition is excited to announce a new program.
Broome County Land Trust is a grassroots coalition of housing advocates committed to creating and launching a community land trust based right here in Broome County, New York — and have a grant to make it happen.
The organization is committed to racial justice, letting community lead, and making sure that everyone in this region has a safe, affordable, stable home.
They want those folks most impacted by housing insecurity to own, govern, and lead our area’s Community Land Trust (CLT).
But wait! What’s a community land trust?
It’s a tried and true way to keep affordable housing in the hands of community members.
Take a look at the Broome Community Land Trust site or join at our launch to learn more!