Broome County Land Trust throws party to celebrate launch

From the Office of Southern Tier Solar Works:

The Broome County Land Trust is hosting a launch party/ justice Q&A at 85 Walnut St. on January 28th at 6pm.

The Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition is excited to announce a new program.

Broome County Land Trust is a grassroots coalition of housing advocates committed to creating and launching a community land trust based right here in Broome County, New York — and have a grant to make it happen. 

The organization is committed to racial justice, letting community lead, and making sure that everyone in this region has a safe, affordable, stable home.

They want those folks most impacted by housing insecurity to own, govern, and lead our area’s Community Land Trust (CLT).

But wait! What’s a community land trust?

It’s a tried and true way to keep affordable housing in the hands of community members.

Take a look at the Broome Community Land Trust site or join at our launch to learn more! 

