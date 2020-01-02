Broome County Land Trust throws party to celebrate launch

BINGHAMTON, NY- NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. is preparing for a wintry mix of rain, ice and some snow associated with incoming storms expected to hit their service areas Sunday evening through Monday.

As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact portions of the NYSEG footprint, which includes the Mechanicville, Plattsburgh, Oneonta, and Liberty service territories.