Broome County Land Trust launch

Welcome! We’re a grassroots coalition of housing advocates committed to creating and launching a community land trust based right here in Broome County, New York — and we have a grant to make it happen.

We’re committed to racial justice, letting community lead, and making sure that everyone in this region has a safe, affordable, stable home.

We want those folks most impacted by housing insecurity to own, govern, and lead our area’s Community Land Trust (CLT).

But wait! What’s a community land trust? It’s a tried and true way to keep affordable housing in the hands of community members.

Take a look at our site or join us at our launch to learn more!