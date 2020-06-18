Broome County kicks Off 2020 road construction season: 25+ miles of roadway scheduled to be repaired

From the Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF UNION, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Deputy Commissioner

of Public Works-Highway Division Susan Brown announced plans for seasonal road

construction in Broome County today.



The County Executive made the announcement on Farm to Market Road in the Town of Union,

one of the roads that will have work done this summer. More than 20 miles of roadway

throughout the County are scheduled to be repaired this year.



Again, this year, the County Executive wants the public to be informed on upcoming projects

during the season. Each Friday, the upcoming week’s schedule of roadway projects will be

released online at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/.