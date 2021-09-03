Broome County Humane Society to Hold First Annual Rescue Color Dash in Downtown Binghamton Tomorrow

From the Broome County Humane Society

The Broome County Humane Society is excited to invite families of all ages to our first annual

Rescue Color Dash – our own color fun run! This relaxed fun run is about a mile long, starting at

the Belmar Pub located at 95 Main Street in Binghamton, and will finish in front of Washington

Street, where participants will be greeted with a post-race after party down Washington Street.



While lunch from Strange Brew is included in the race registration, there will be other local

vendors, music and restaurants on site, along with other surprises on Washington Street from

1:00-4:00pm.



Several businesses such as Strange Brew, Tesorina Boutique, The Stone Fox, Belmar Pub,

Petersons Tavern, Garage Taco Bar, The Relief Pitcher, De Island Hut, Renaissance Floral Gallery

& more, have come together to sponsor this wonderful family friendly event right in the heart of

Binghamton.



Please join us from 1:00-4:00PM on Main Street/Washington Street in Binghamton for this

new and exciting fundraising event that many local businesses in the community have

sponsored to support The Broome County Humane Society.