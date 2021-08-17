Broome County Humane Society received refurbished horse trailer from Senior Girl Scout and BOCES trade students.

From the Broome County Humane Society:

BINGHAMTON, NY: Nicola DiLuzio is a Chenango Valley senior, and a member

of Girl Scout Troop 30966. In working toward her Gold Award (the equivalent of the Eagle Scout

for the Boy Scouts), she took on a project in which she raised funds to purchase a somewhat

dilapidated horse trailer. Nicola’s goal was to have the horse trailer refurbished, then donate it to

the Broome County Humane Society for transport of large animals.



Nicola reached out to Broome–Tioga BOCES to inquire about the trade students performing the

work needed on the trailer. BOCES accepted the project, and the work began pre-pandemic.

Nicola and the BOCES students recently finished the project and presented it to the Broome

County Humane Society at the BOCES trade school back in late May.



The trailer is now at The Broome County Humane Society located on 167 Conklin Ave in

Binghamton! We are thrilled to run a supply drive to “Fill the Trailer” starting Tuesday, August 17th

through Saturday, August 21st.



Please join us at 10:00am at The Broome County Humane Society on Tuesday, August 17th for the acceptance of this wonderful donation that several local students worked together on through a global pandemic and kick off our Fill the Trailer donation drive.