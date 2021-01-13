Broome County Humane Society host raffle: $500 in Groceries Could be Yours!

From the Broome County Humane Society:



We’re back and bringing you another AMAZING raffle opportunity. Support the ongoing care of all Broome County Humane Society shelter pups and continued cruelty work by donating to snag your chance at this awesome “Shelter Bowl” basket!



Whether you’re looking to celebrate this year’s big game in a big way or just excited to grab some FREE groceries, this raffle is for you!



Winner will be announced February 1st! All proceeds to directly benefit BCHS.



1 Ticket – $5

5 Tickets – $20

15 Tickets – $60





Basket Contents:

$500 to Weis Markets

$20 to Nirchis Pizza

4 Pk Nymeria Stout from Water St. Brewing Company

Football Cookies from Gabriella’s Cakes

2 BCHS Pint Glasses

2 BCHS Coozies



