Broome County Historical Society November 18 Program

From the Broome County Historical Society:

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present its November 18, 2020 program via Zoom on your computer at 6:45 p.m. or livestreamed.



Wednesday, November 18: “A Pub Crawl Through History – 200 Years of Beer in the Tier” by Roger Luther, Broome County Historian and Executive Director of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier. On the 100th anniversary of prohibition, Luther covers three related topics: the history of brewing in Binghamton, prohibition and local speakeasies, and the history of buildings occupied by today’s breweries. Watch this virtual program from home while enjoying a locally-brewed craft beverage of your choice.

NOTE: Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the program will be offered only on Zoom on your computer. To access the program, click on the program link posted at www.broomehistory.org/programs. In addition, the program will be simultaneously live-streamed to the Broome County Historical Society Facebook page.