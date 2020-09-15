Broome County Historical Society Fall 2020 Schedule of Programs

From the Broome County Historical Society:

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present its fall 2020 programs via Zoom on your computer at 6:45 p.m.



Wednesday, September 16: “Forgotten Broome – A Tribute to Special Places of the Past”

Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Parlor, Philadelphia Sales, and the Vestal Bull – Forgotten Broome is a hot-off-the-press book that tells the stories, through texts and images, of these and other memorable places that are no more. Author and noted reporter George Basler, with Broome County Historian Roger Luther, share a few examples that are sure to bring back memories.



Wednesday, October 21: “Spanning Time: Stories Ripped from the Pages of the Newspaper”

Gerry Smith will take you on a journey through some of the over 300 stories he has written for the Press & Sun-Bulletin, stories that will bring alive moments of history that bridge the past to the present by Spanning Time. Smith is the retired Broome County Historian.

Wednesday, November 18: “A Pub Crawl Through History – 200 Years of Beer in the Tier” by Roger Luther, Broome County Historian and Executive Director of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier. On the 100th anniversary of prohibition, Luther covers three related topics: the history of brewing in Binghamton, prohibition and local speakeasies, and the history of buildings occupied by today’s breweries. Watch this virtual program from home while enjoying a locally-brewed craft beverage of your choice.

NOTE: Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, all three programs will be offered only on Zoom using a computer. To access each program, click on the program link posted at www.broomehistory.org/programs. In addition, each program will be simultaneously live-streamed to the Broome County Historical Society Facebook page.