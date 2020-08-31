Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/31

Albany, New York — Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living (NYSHFA|NYSCAL), a statewide association representing over 425 nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout New York delivered the attached letter to Governor Cuomo today calling on the State to revise its current policies concerning nursing home and assisted living COVID-19 staff testing and resident visitation restrictions.

NYSHFA|NYSCAL is calling on New York to implement CMS’ new COVID-19 testing requirements that were issued on August 26th in place of the State’s current one-size fits all mandate that all staff be tested once a week.