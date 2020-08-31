Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/31

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 31:
• The Division will be paving Day Hollow Road thru a contractor.
• The Division will perform patching on Cloverdale Road and Old Route 17.
• Ditching will be performed on along County Roadways Pierce Creek, Tunnel, Beartown,
and Tracey Creek Roads.
• The Division will be working on drainage on West Chenango.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck.
• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system