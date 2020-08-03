Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/3

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway

Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 3rd:



• The Division will begin Oil and Stone/Chipseal paving (weather permitting) on the

following roadways: Old State Road, Shaw Road, Terrace Drive, Stillwater Road, Cherry

Valley Road, Killawog Hill Road, and Killawog River Road.

• The Division will perform patching on Oquaga Lake Road North and South Streets.

• Ditching will be performed on along County Roadways.

• The Division will be replacing drainage on West Chenango and Day Hollow Roads.

• Brush & tree cutting will continue.

• County and Town roadways will be striped via paint truck.

• Mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.