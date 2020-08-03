Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/3

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 3rd:


• The Division will begin Oil and Stone/Chipseal paving (weather permitting) on the
following roadways: Old State Road, Shaw Road, Terrace Drive, Stillwater Road, Cherry
Valley Road, Killawog Hill Road, and Killawog River Road.
• The Division will perform patching on Oquaga Lake Road North and South Streets.
• Ditching will be performed on along County Roadways.
• The Division will be replacing drainage on West Chenango and Day Hollow Roads.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• County and Town roadways will be striped via paint truck.
• Mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News