Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/24

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway
Commissioner released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 24:
• The Division will be paving Old State Road thru a contractor.
• The Division will perform patching on Cloverdale Road and Nanticoke Drive.
• Ditching will be performed on along the following County Roadways: Pierce Creek,
Tunnel, Beartown, and Dunham Hill Roads.
• The Division will be working on Middle Stella and Day Hollow Roads doing repairs
before paving.
• The Division will be working on drainage on West Chenango and Old State Roads.
• Brush & tree cutting will continue.
• Division will be striping County and Town roadways with paint truck.
• Our mow crew will continue mowing the Right of Way along County Roadway system.