Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/23

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 23rd:

· Paving continues on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads

· The Highway Division will continue patching on Caldwell Hill Road.

· Storm and flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system after another round of storms on 8/22/2021

· Ditching will be performed on Hyde Street, Center Village Loop, and Ouaquaga Roads, and Old Route 17

· Brush & tree cutting will continue.

· Pipe replacement along roadway system

· Guiderail repairs along County roadway system

· Striping along County and Town roadways

· Mowing right of way along County roadway system