Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/23

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 23rd:
· Paving continues on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads
· The Highway Division will continue patching on Caldwell Hill Road.
· Storm and flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system after another round of storms on 8/22/2021
· Ditching will be performed on Hyde Street, Center Village Loop, and Ouaquaga Roads, and Old Route 17
· Brush & tree cutting will continue.
· Pipe replacement along roadway system
· Guiderail repairs along County roadway system
· Striping along County and Town roadways
· Mowing right of way along County roadway system