Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 8/23

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Broome County Department of Public Works:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sue Brown, Highway Commissioner, released the following highway work planned for the week beginning August 23rd:

· Paving continues on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads

· The Highway Division will continue patching on Caldwell Hill Road.

· Storm and flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system after another round of storms on 8/22/2021

· Ditching will be performed on Hyde Street, Center Village Loop, and Ouaquaga Roads, and Old Route 17

· Brush & tree cutting will continue.

· Pipe replacement along roadway system

· Guiderail repairs along County roadway system

· Striping along County and Town roadways

· Mowing right of way along County roadway system

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News